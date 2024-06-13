93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Jonathan Hutcherson’s “Country Hymn” + Ashland Craft joins Leo33

June 13, 2024 4:55PM EDT
Ashland Craft has joined Zach Top and up-and-comer Jenna Paulette as an artist on Leo33‘s roster. “I am beyond excited to join the Leo33 family,” shares Ashland. “This label understands my vision and supports my creative journey. I can’t wait to continue to create and share new music with the help of this amazing team!”

Jonathan Hutcherson is set to drop his new song, “Country Hymn,” on June 21. “Yeehaw cmon. Can’t wait for y’all to have this one,” says Jonathan. While you wait, presave the track now and hear a snippet on Jonathan’s Instagram.

An all-new episode of CMT Crossroads, CMT Crossroads: NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis, airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. Jordan and NEEDTOBREATHE‘s two-song project, Among Friends, will drop simultaneously and is available for presave now.

