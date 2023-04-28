93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Jonathan Hutcherson’s “Fight” + Griffen Palmer’s ‘Unlearn’

April 28, 2023 5:30PM EDT
Newcomer Jonathan Hutcherson has dropped his new love song, “Fight.” Penned by Jonathan, Casey Beathard and Luke Laird, Jonathan says the meaningful track is “about fighting for what’s real, true, good, and right.” 

Griffen Palmer has released his debut album, Unlearn. Out now via Big Loud Records, the 10-song collection features the thought-provoking title track and Griffen’s Songland-winning track, “Second Guessing.” “To me, the songs on this record are really about what it feels like to be a young person experiencing life and love for the first time and the process of learning who you are, especially through the lens of meeting new people, building relationships, and sometimes losing them,” Griffen writes on Instagram.

Country duo Neon Union has dropped “This Thing,” the latest preview of their new EP. Double Wide Castle Sessions arrives July 21. The project will be their first set of music released with Red Street Records.

