Nashville notes: Jordan Davis’ acoustic track + Mickey Guyton calls upon fans

May 2, 2024 5:00PM EDT
Jordan Davis is dropping a live acoustic recording of his song, “Church in a Chevy,” on Friday. You can hear a preview of it now on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mickey Guyton is “working on something really special” and has invited her fans in New York City to be part of it. If you’ll be in the Big Apple on May 8, you can register for a chance to be a part of Mickey’s surprise project at set.fan.

Scotty McCreery recently performed “Fall of Summer” from his forthcoming album, Rise & Fall, on The Kelly Clarkson Show. You can watch his full performance now on YouTube.

Speaking of Kelly Clarkson, the pop superstar recently covered Reba McEntire‘s “Till You Love Me” on her talk show’s Kellyoke segment. If you missed it, you can head over to YouTube to watch it. 

