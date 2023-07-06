Nashville notes: Jordan Davis’ mystery merch + Ashley Cooke’s new songs

Jordan Davis is giving away a mystery hat or T-shirt if you spend over $50 at his merch store. Check out his announcement on Twitter and shop Jordan’s merch at store.jordandavisofficial.com.

Ashley Cooke has shared that she’s dropping two new songs on Friday, July 7: “your place” and “enough to leave.” The tracks preview her forthcoming debut album, shot in the dark, due out July 21.

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate Bill Anderson as the longest-serving Opry member on Saturday, July 22. Bill, Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Jeannie Seely, Ricky Skaggs and more are slated to perform.

