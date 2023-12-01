93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Jordyn Shellhart’s holiday EP + Conner Smith’s LP

December 1, 2023 5:30PM EST
Jordyn Shellhart has released her Christmas EP, Cross-Legged By The Fireplace. The four-track set includes a cover of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” with Austin Snell. “I made this EP for people who want their Christmas music to sound like mulling spices, watching snow fall gently with a single deer in the distance or sitting cross-legged by fireplaces. I hope this EP serves to enhance those specific activities this holiday season,” shares Jordyn.

Conner Smith‘s upcoming debut album, Smoky Mountains, is now available for preorder on vinyl. The LP will ship on the project’s release date, January 26. Grab yours at shop.bigmachinelabelgroup.com.

Tickets to Jason Aldean‘s 2024 Highway Desperado Tour are on sale now. The trek kicks off May 18 in Thackerville, Oklahoma, with Lauren AlainaHailey WhittersChase MatthewAustin Snell and Dee Jay Silver opening on select dates. Get your tickets now at Jason’s website.

