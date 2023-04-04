93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Justin Moore’s free show + Georgette Jones to the Opry

April 4, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Justin Moore will be hosting a free show and album release party at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville on Thursday, May 4. Livestream options will be available on Circle All Access’ YouTube and Facebook pages. To attend in person, RSVP at the event link. Justin’s new album, Stray Dog, drops May 5.

Up-and-comer Avery Anna has released a new song, “Self Love.” Avery co-wrote the midtempo track with Andrew GoldsteinAva SupplesaDavid Fanning and Zarni de Vette.

Georgette Jones, daughter of country legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones, will return to the Grand Ole Opry stage on April 6 to honor her late mother’s passing 25 years ago. Georgette will cover Tammy’s “My Man” and “Till I Can Make It On My Own.” Tickets can be purchased at opry.com.

