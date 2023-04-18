Nashville notes: Kameron Marlowe’s engaged + Jordan Davis’ signed vinyl

Kameron Marlowe is engaged to Meagan Bennington. The “Steady Heart” singer popped the question to Meagan on April 13. View photos of the snowy proposal on Kameron’s Instagram.

Jameson Rodgers is dropping a new track, “Built For Heartbreaks,” on Friday, April 21. Hear a preview of it on Jameson’s Twitter and presave the song now.

Jordan Davis is giving his fan club members a chance to get an exclusive autographed Bluebird Days vinyl before it releases in June. Check out Jordan’s tweet for more information and join theparish.club to get your copy.

