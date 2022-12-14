93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Kane Brown stops by ‘The Voice,’ Lily Rose hits the road with Shania Twain + more

December 14, 2022 5:00PM EST
Share
Nashville notes: Kane Brown stops by ‘The Voice,’ Lily Rose hits the road with Shania Twain + more

Kane Brown stopped by the finale episode of The Voice to perform “Different Man” with Blake Shelton. You can watch the performance now.

Lily Rose has joined the star-studded lineup of artists opening for Shania Twain’s upcoming Queen of Me Tour. The trek launches in 2023.

Ray Stevens and Brenda Lee received Cecil Scaife Visionary Awards this week. The trophies go to individuals whose lives and work pave the way for future generations to find successful careers in the music industry.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
8:25am
Fancy LikeWalker Hayes
8:14am
Better TogetherLuke Combs
8:03am
No BodyBlake Shelton
8:00am
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
7:57am
View Full Playlist