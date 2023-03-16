Nashville notes: Kassi Ashton’s Opry debut + Walker Hayes’ new songs

MCA Nashville/Interscope’s Kassi Ashton made her Grand Ole Opry debut March 15. The rising artist performed her new single “Drive You Out of My Mind” and a cover of Sammi Smith‘s “Help Me Make It Through the Night.”

Walker Hayes has shared on Instagram that he’s dropping two new songs March 17: “If Father Time Had a Daughter” and “6 String American Dream.” Of the latter track, Walker says, “6 String American Dream is as honest as they come. These past 2 years have been outstanding to me. All of my dreams comin true.. but in a very sobering way It didn’t fix anythin that matters. That’s what this song revolves around.”

Little Big Town has announced the openers for their upcoming Friends of Mine tour. They include Caitlyn Smith, Carter Faith, Jonathan Hutcherson and Patty Griffin. For the full list of acts and tour dates, check out Little Big Town’s Instagram post.

