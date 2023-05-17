93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Kelsea’s EP on vinyl + Lindsay’s “Sweet Spot” video

May 17, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Kelsea Ballerini‘s latest EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, is now on vinyl, and available in picture disc and clear smoke colors. Grab yours at Kelsea’s merch store.

Lindsay Ell has unveiled the music video for her uplifting new song, “Sweet Spot.” Watch it now on CMT.

David Nail‘s dropped a personal music video for his tender love song, “Best of Me.” The video features footage from David’s 2009 wedding to his wife, Catherine. Check it out on YouTube.

