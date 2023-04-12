Nashville notes: Kip Moore’s new vinyl + Kenny Rogers’ new album

Kip Moore‘s fan-favorite album, Wild Ones, is arriving on vinyl April 22. The record, which dropped in 2015, will only be available in 1,000 copies. Check Kip’s Twitter for more information and sign up to be notified of where to pick up the LP.

A new Kenny Rogers album, Life Is Like A Song, will be released on June 2. The 10-song collection was curated by Kenny’s widow, Wanda Rogers, and includes a duet with Dolly Parton on “Tell Me That You Love Me.” Preorder the record now.

Jackson Dean, Megan Moroney, Kameron Marlowe, Corey Kent, Ernest, Ian Munsick, Ashley Cooke and Chapel Hart are part of The Opry NextStage, Class of 2023. The program spotlights rising stars on the Opry stage and across Opry Entertainment Group platforms.

Midland will perform at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 14, with Luke Grimes and Stephen Wilson Jr. as opening acts. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 14, at 12 p.m. MT. Visit Midland’s Twitter and website for more details.

