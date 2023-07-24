Nashville notes: Kolby Cooper’s “Kill Me” + Niko Moon’s tour

93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

July 24, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Kolby Cooper has dropped his rocking new song, “Kill Me.” The track was written by Kolby alongside Michael Whitworth and producer Andrew Baylis

Rising country duo Neon Union‘s debut EP, Double Wide Castle Sessions, is out now. The five-track set features the romantic tune “Country Radio Song.”

Niko Moon has announced his BETTER WITH YOU TOUR with opening act Jordan Harvey. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28. More information can be found on Niko’s Twitter.

