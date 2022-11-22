93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s ‘Yellowstone’ song, Tyler Hubbard’s Thanksgiving plans + more

November 22, 2022 5:00PM EST
Share
Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s ‘Yellowstone’ song, Tyler Hubbard’s Thanksgiving plans + more

In case you missed it, Lainey Wilson debuted a new song during Sunday night’s Yellowstone episode. Called “Smell Like Smoke,” the song is available now.

Tyler Hubbard will play the halftime show at the Vikings vs. Patriots Thanksgiving Day game in Minnesota.

Brandi Carlile has announced her The Mothership Weekend, a Mother’s Day celebration planned for May 12-14 in Miramar Beach, Florida. Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, The Milk Carton Kids and more will perform.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Huntin Fishin And Lovin EverydayLuke Bryan
11:17pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
11:14pm
Runnin Out Of MoonlightRandy Houser
11:11pm
You Should Probably LeaveChris Stapleton
11:07pm
Everything Has Your MemoryWade Bowen
11:04pm
View Full Playlist