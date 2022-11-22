Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s ‘Yellowstone’ song, Tyler Hubbard’s Thanksgiving plans + more

In case you missed it, Lainey Wilson debuted a new song during Sunday night’s Yellowstone episode. Called “Smell Like Smoke,” the song is available now.

Tyler Hubbard will play the halftime show at the Vikings vs. Patriots Thanksgiving Day game in Minnesota.

Brandi Carlile has announced her The Mothership Weekend, a Mother’s Day celebration planned for May 12-14 in Miramar Beach, Florida. Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, The Milk Carton Kids and more will perform.

