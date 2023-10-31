93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Lainey’s Halloween contest + Kameron Marlowe’s new track

October 31, 2023 5:00PM EDT
If you’re dressing up as Lainey Wilson for Halloween, Lainey wants to see your costume. Share your photos on Instagram, tag @laineywildhorses and @laineywilson, include #laineyscostumecontest and you just might win merch of your choice. For more information, visit Lainey’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kameron Marlowe is slated to release his new song, “Tennessee Don’t Mind,” on November 3. Hear an instrumental snippet of the track on Kameron’s Instagram.

Special editions of Charlie Daniels‘ vinyl records will be dropping in November. A silver vinyl of Off The Grid: Doin’ It Dylan arrives November 3, an orchid purple edition of Memories, Memoirs & Miles: Songs of a Lifetime on November 17 and a black LP of Night Hawk on November 24. Each album will include 1,000 individually numbered units that can be purchased via The Orchard.

