Nashville notes: Lily Rose on ‘GMA’ + Seaforth’s career update

May 30, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Lily Rose will make her morning television debut on ABC’s Good Morning America on June 1. While there, she’ll also perform her new Diplo collaboration, “Sad in the Summer.”

Seaforth has announced they’ve parted ways with their longtime label home, Sony Music Nashville. “As of today, we have amicably parted ways with Sony Nashville and are officially a fully independent artist,” the duo wrote on Instagram while also sharing news about their upcoming song, “Get the Girl.” Head to Seaforth’s post for the full statement and presave “Get the Girl” now.

James Barker Band has enlisted Dalton Dover for their fresh summer-ready track, “On the Water.” Check out the track wherever you listen to music.

 

