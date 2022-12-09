Nashville notes: Lindsay Ell’s dual citizenship, Jon Langston’s Christmas music video + more

Canadian-born star Lindsay Ell is officially a dual citizen. She recently passed her U.S. citizenship test, and fellow country act Little Big Town threw a party to celebrate her milestone.

Jon Langston co-stars with “Santa” in the music video for his holiday song, “I Only Want You For Christmas.” The clip, appropriately enough, was filmed at Nashville dive Santa’s Pub.

Billy Ray Cyrus has joined the cast of animated Christmas movie Glisten and the Merry Mission, co-starring Chevy Chase and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Lily Rose has a new song out Friday, called “Truth Is.”

