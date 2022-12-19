Nashville notes: Luke Bryan’s pickup truck giveaway + a shower for Baby Pardi

You can now enter a giveaway to win Luke Bryan’s personal pickup truck. The singer and his family are auctioning off his 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 to benefit the E3 Ranch Foundation. The truck was originally “stolen” from Luke’s garage as part of the family’s annual Pranksmas tradition; you can watch his reaction on wife Caroline’s Instagram.

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, had a baby shower for their unborn daughter recently. Get a peek into the festivities on Summer’s Instagram.