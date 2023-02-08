93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Luke returns to Sin City + Marty's got 'Altitude'

February 8, 2023 5:00PM EST
Luke Bryan ﻿resumes his Vegas residency at Resorts World Wednesday night, with more shows coming Friday and Saturday. If you can’t make it this time, never fear: he’s back March 22. 

The Academy of Country Music is reporting the passing of songwriter Pat Bunch, who was nominated for Single of the Year in 1987 for the Restless Heart hit “I’ll Still Be Loving You.” 

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will put out their first new album in six years, Altitude, on May 19. You can check out the visualizer video for “Country Star” now.

