Maren Morris‘ new video for “I Can’t Love You Anymore” is a recap of last year’s Humble Quest Tour. You can check it out on YouTube.

Kassi Ashton‘s new single is “Drive You Out of My Mind,” which she’ll likely perform during her Grand Ole Opry debut on March 15.

Tyler Farr and Jelly Roll have teamed up for the new track, “Country as S***.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.