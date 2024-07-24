93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Martina’s Funko POP! figurine + Brett Eldredge’s updates

July 24, 2024 4:55PM EDT
Share

Martina McBride has teamed with Funko to launch her very own Funko POP! figurine. The collectible pays homage to her 2004 ACM Awards performance of “How Far.” You can watch Martina unbox her figurine on Instagram and preorder yours now at amazon.com or funko.com.

Noticed that Brett Eldredge‘s been off the grid? Well, he’s got a good reason for that. “Some have asked me if I’m ok…the quick answer is YES, I’ll even be bold to say better than ever,” Brett shares on Instagram. “I value personal time and privacy more than ever, I long for new experiences, and meaningful connections with the ones I love the most.” You can read the full update in his post and check out a teaser clip of new music, which you can also presave now at bretteldredge.com.

Lauren Watkins is rolling out her 17-track debut album, The Heartbroken Record, on vinyl and it’s dropping Aug. 23. You can preorder your copy now at Lauren’s merch store.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

ChevroletDustin Lynch Ftg Jelly Roll
8:07pm
When She Says BabyJason Aldean
8:04pm
Thank GodKane Brown Ftg Katelyn Brown (Wife)
8:01pm
Something To Be Proud OfMontgomery Gentry
7:57pm
WavesLuke Bryan
7:53pm
View Full Playlist