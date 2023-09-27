Nashville notes: Mason Ramsey’s EP + Brittney Spencer’s upcoming song

Mason Ramsey is set to release his EP, Falls Into Place, on October 20. The five-track set will be his first new studio collection since 2019. “The support I’ve felt since the beginning has changed my life, and I’m so excited to connect with everyone back out on the road with these new songs. It really feels like things are beginning to fall into place just how they should be,” shares Mason. Falls Into Place is available for presave now.

Brittney Spencer‘s new track, “Bigger Than the Song,” drops Friday, September 29, and can be presaved now. While you wait, check out a clip of her previewing the song acoustically on Instagram.

Up-and-coming singer/songwriter Zandi Holup has signed with Big Loud Records. “I feel blessed to be working with a record label that doesn’t try to intervene with my creation but gives me the tools to create my art in a larger way,” shares Zandi. Her debut track with the label, “Gas Station Flowers,” arrives October 6 and is available for presave now.

