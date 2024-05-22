Nashville notes: Midland’s “Old Fashioned Feeling” + ERNEST’s Stars for Second Harvest

Midland has dropped a new track, “Old Fashioned Feeling.” Of their release, the country group shares, “Sometimes it feels good to go for a swim in the blues, have a sip of that fiery nostalgia & live in the memory of something that was once so sweet that’s now turned bitter. Hope y’all enjoy it.”

ERNEST has enlisted HARDY, Jamey Johnson and Lukas Nelson to join him for his Stars for Second Harvest benefit concert, happening June 4 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Tickets are available now at ryman.com.

Country newcomer Vincent Mason, known for his viral song “Hell is a Dance Floor,” has signed a joint record deal with Interscope Records/UMG Nashville/Music Soup. “I’m so grateful to have Interscope, Universal Nashville, and Music Soup help bring our vision to life and keep building on what we’ve started. I couldn’t feel better about the team around me and I’m excited to get to work,” Vincent tells Billboard. Vincent’s debut EP, Can’t Just Be Me, arrives Friday.

