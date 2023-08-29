93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Neal McCoy’s “Used Car” + the Opry’s 98th birthday

August 29, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share

Neal McCoy has released a rootsy new song, “Used Car.” The ’90s country hitmaker penned the nostalgic tune with Bobby Tomberlin and Mark Narmore

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate its 98th birthday with four nights of shows celebrating Women of Country Music from Wednesday, October 4, to Saturday, October 7. Artists slated to perform include Lainey WilsonLauren Alaina and Crystal Gayle. The festivities will conclude with Sara Evans‘ Opry member induction on October 7 across two evening shows. Visit opry.com for all the details.

LANCO has announced Meghan Patrick and Willie Tate as the openers for their headlining Run, Run, Baby Tour this fall. Meghan’s currently on country radio with Michael Ray on their new single, “Spirits and Demons.” For tickets to LANCO’s fall tour, go to lancomusic.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Different Round HereRiley Green/luke Combs
6:32pm
Got What I GotJason Aldean
6:28pm
Looking For YouChris Young
6:25pm
Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
6:21pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
6:15pm
View Full Playlist