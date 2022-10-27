93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: New collabs from Chris Stapleton and Billy Ray Cyrus

October 27, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Chris Stapleton recently teamed up with singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun for a collaboration called “Sweet Symphony.” The music video is available to watch now.

Billy Ray Cyrus and his partner, Firerose, have a new collaboration coming out next month called “Time.” The song will be featured in an upcoming holiday film called Christmas in Paradise, which stars Billy opposite actors Kelsey Grammer and Elizabeth Hurley.

