93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: New merch from Carly Pearce + Brooks & Dunn, Breland’s “Cowboy Don’t”

August 24, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share

To celebrate her latest song “Country Music Made Me Do It,” Carly Pearce has dropped brand new merch items, which include a “Country Music Made Me Do It” pennant. Grab yours at Carly’s merch store.

Brooks & Dunn have restocked their merch store, which includes their popular ’90s T-shirts. All orders above $50 get free shipping. Check it out at brooksanddunnstore.com.

Breland will release a new song, “Cowboy Don’t,” on Friday, August 25. Presave it now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Whiskey On YouNate Smith
7:07pm
One Number AwayLuke Combs
7:04pm
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore Ftg Priscilla Block
7:01pm
Buy DirtJordan Davis F. Luke Bryan
6:58pm
Wanna Be That SongBrett Eldredge
6:54pm
View Full Playlist