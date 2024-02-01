Nashville notes: New music coming from Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney

Keith Urban has announced that he’ll release a new song, “Straight Line,” on Friday, February 2. While you wait, you can hear a preview clip of the track now on Keith’s Instagram.

Kenny Chesney is set to drop “Just to Say We Did” on February 2. “It’s a song where whatever it is, why not? Get out there and live, shoot your shot, do that bucket list thing… just to say you did,” Kenny says of the forthcoming track. The new tune will serve as the latest preview of his forthcoming album, BORN, arriving March 29.

Chris Young recently teamed up with Tracy Lawrence to deliver an acoustic cover of Tracy’s hit “Find out Who Your Friends Are.” You can watch the Reel now on Chris’ Instagram.

