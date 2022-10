American Idol runner-up HunterGirl is putting out a new single. Called “Hometown Out of Me,” it’ll be out October 21.

Chase Rice has a new song out Friday, called “Way Down Yonder.”

Homecoming, the new album from the Randy Rogers Band, is out now. The Texas country band is scheduled to keep touring through the end of the year.

