Nashville notes: New songs from Avery Anna, Kylie Morgan + Luke Grimes

August 4, 2023 5:30PM EDT
Avery Anna‘s vulnerable new song, “Worst In Me,” has arrived. “It’s a song about what it’s like to constantly lift somebody up that only brings you down, and the emotional toll it takes on you,” says Avery.

Kylie Morgan has dropped “A Few Hearts Ago.” The track was penned by Kylie alongside hit songsmiths Casey Brown and James McNair.

Yellowstone star and country newcomer Luke Grimes has teamed up with Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance for a new version of “Hold On.” “I was so happy to hear that Luke had cut ‘Hold On’ for his debut album and then equally honoured to be asked to duet it with him,” says Foy, who co-wrote the track with Ilsey Juber.

