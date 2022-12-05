93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Parker McCollum sells out Red Rocks, Tanya Tucker heads to MerleFest + more

December 5, 2022 5:00PM EST
As Parker McCollum gears up for his headlining tour in 2023, he’s notched a big milestone: His show at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado sold out the day that tickets went on sale.

Tanya Tucker, Marcus King and more have joined the lineup of MerleFest in 2023. Visit the event’s website for all the details.

After canceling his 2022 tour dates due to a knee injury, Travis Tritt is ready to return to the road. He just put a string of tour dates on the books for 2023, starting in late March.

