93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Post Malone doubles Texas shows + Chase Rice’s “Haw River”

August 1, 2024 4:45PM EDT
Share

Post Malone has doubled his Texas dates for his upcoming F-1 Trillion Tour. He’ll now play shows in Houston on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, and Austin on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to livenation.com.

Chase Rice will drop a new song, “Haw River,” “in a couple of weeks.” You can check out a preview clip now on his social platform X.

Eric Church, Maren Morris and The War And Treaty are among the acts performing at The Carter Center’s Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song. Slated for Sept. 17 at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, the concert will celebrate the centennial birthday of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. For ticket information and the full lineup, visit cartercenter.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Halfway To HellJelly Roll
6:29pm
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen Ftg Ernest
6:26pm
I HopeGabby Barrett
6:14pm
Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:11pm
Good DirectionsBilly Currington
6:08pm
View Full Playlist