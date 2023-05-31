93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Randy Travis’ latest induction + Jon Langston’s “Whiskey Does”

May 31, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share

Randy Travis has been inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of fellow stars Tim McGrawElvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Jon Langston‘s new song, “Whiskey Does,” is slated to release on June 9. Hear a snippet on Twitter and presave the track now.

Up-and-comer Karissa Ella has dropped a music video for her latest song, “White Dress Worthy.” The tender ode previews her upcoming It’s Personal EP, dropping June 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Just The WayParmalee And Blanco Brown
7:47am
Love You AnywayLuke Combs
7:43am
Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
7:34am
Thank GodKane Brown Ftg Katelyn Brown (wife)
7:31am
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
7:20am
View Full Playlist