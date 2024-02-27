Nashville notes: Randy Travis on ‘The Price Is Right’ + Kassi Ashton’s teaser

A special episode of The Price Is Right featuring country icon Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, airs Tuesday on CBS. A recap video and photos from Randy’s guest appearance are also up now on Instagram.

The Outlaw Music Festival kicks off this summer with a star-studded multigenre lineup featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Bob Dylan, Brittney Spencer and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. To view the full lineup and schedule, visit blackbirdpresents.com.

Kassi Ashton‘s set to drop a new song Friday. While you wait, check out a teaser clip of it on her Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.