Nashville notes: Reba McEntire on ‘CBS Mornings’ + Matt Stell’s Nashville show

Reba McEntire was on CBS Mornings Thursday, January 18. While on the show, she talked about singing the national anthem at the upcoming Super Bowl 58 and her recent annual Hillbilly Chili Cookoff. You can check out the full interview now on YouTube.

Matt Stell has announced his upcoming January 31 show at Nashville’s 3rd and Lindsey. Tickets are available now at 3rdandlindsley.com.

Megan Moroney will drop her song “No Caller ID” on Friday, January 19. You can presave the song now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.