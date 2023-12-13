Nashville notes: Reba McEntire’s box sets + Niko Moon’s “Falling for You”

Wondering what to get a Reba McEntire fan this Christmas? Well, look no further than Reba’s box sets. From now until December 15, UMG Nashville is offering a 20% discount on the “Fancy” singer’s Not That Fancy box set and My Chains Are Gone signed box set. You can check them out now at store.umgnashville.com.

Niko Moon has dropped a campfire version of his new song, “Falling for You.” “This one right here is for all the lovebirds. Falling in love ain’t a one-time thing. It’s something that happens every single day for the rest of your life. That’s what this one right here’s all about,” Niko says in the opening of his video. You can watch it now on YouTube.

Christmas has come early for Scotty McCreery fans. Scotty’s announced that “a limited number of tickets” for his upcoming Cab in a Solo Tour will be available for $20 (plus fees) with the promo code “SM1COUNTRY.” Grab your discounted tickets now at livenation.com.

