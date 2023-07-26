93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Reba’s livestream + Caylee’s “That Dog” video

July 26, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Reba McEntire has teamed up with Veeps to livestream her recent Madison Square Garden concert. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit veeps.com/reba.

Brett Young is celebrating the release of his upcoming album, Across The Streets, with new merchandise. Check it out at Brett’s merch store.

Caylee Hammack has dropped the music video for her latest breakup track, “That Dog.” Watch it now on YouTube.

