93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Restless Road’s ‘Last Rodeo’ + The War And Treaty’s “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me”

August 10, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share

Country trio Restless Road has announced their hotly anticipated debut album, Last Rodeo. The 18-track record arrives October 20 and can be presaved now. 

The War And Treaty recently performed “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me” live on ABC’s GMA3. You can watch their performance in full now on YouTube.

LOCASH will appear FOX & Friends’ All-American Summer Concert Series on Friday, August 11. If you’re going to be in New York City, you can grab tickets to attend at eventbrite.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been UnderShania Twain 1995
11:53pm
Looking For YouChris Young
11:50pm
All I Need Is YouChris Janson
11:42pm
Between A Rock And A Hard Place (clean Edit)Bailey Zimmerman
11:38pm
Small Town BoyDustin Lynch
11:35pm
View Full Playlist