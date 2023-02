The second season of CMT Storytellers premieres Thursday, February 16, at 10 p.m. ET, with an episode starring Kelsea Ballerini.

If you missed the livestream of Reba McEntire‘s concert at the grand opening of Reba’s Place in Atoka, Oklahoma, last Thursday, you can check out the full show on her YouTube channel.

