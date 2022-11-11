Nashville notes: Russell Dickerson’s remix, Elle King’s “Jersey Giant” and more

Russell Dickerson and Cheat Codes’ “I Remember” has gotten a remix from Dixie D’Amelio, complete with a music video. The clip is out now.

Elle King just dropped a new song called “Jersey Giant,” which was written by singer-songwriter Tyler Childers. Elle is opening for Tyler’s upcoming New York City shows.

Jordan Davis’ new song, “Part of It,” is out now. The singer won the Song of the Year trophy on Wednesday at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Runaway June just dropped the music video for their new song, “Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things.)”

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block just announced their You, Me & Whiskey Tour. The string of shows takes its name from their new duet.

Randy Houser’s new album, Note to Self, is out now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.