Nashville notes: Russell wraps Europe tour + Dierks’ second whiskey teaser

September 4, 2024 4:55PM EDT
Russell Dickerson recently wrapped the European leg of his Good Day To Have A Great Day Tour and shared a recap video on social platform X. “I’m kinda at a loss for words for how incredible this European tour was. To go all the way over seas and hear you sing these songs is something I honestly don’t think I ever could have dreamed up,” he wrote in his post. “Y’all got me in my feels on the last night and I couldn’t hold it in any longer… thank you for making this Tennessee boys dream come true.”

Miranda Lambert will release her new album, Postcards From Texas, on Sept. 13, but you won’t have to wait till then to hear the full project. Miranda’s teaming up with various record stores nationwide for early listening parties on Sept. 10. To find a participating store near you, check out Miranda’s post on X.

Dierks Bentley has dropped a second teaser clip promoting his forthcoming Row 94 whiskey. “Something smooth is dropping soon,” the video teases. All will be revealed Thursday on Dierks and Row 94‘s Instagram pages.

