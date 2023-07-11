93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Ryan Griffin explains ‘Phases’ + Morgan Wade’s “80’s Movie”

July 11, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share

Ryan Griffin‘s new EP, Phases, drops July 14. Ahead of its release, Ryan’s sharing with fans the significance of his EP’s title and how he arrived at it. Watch the video now on Instagram.

Morgan Wade has released a new song, “80’s Movie.” The track is the latest preview of her forthcoming album, Psychopath, due out August 25.

The Country Music Association is having a merch sale on its online store in celebration of the upcoming CMA Fest television special. For details, visit CMA’s Twitter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Blaze A TrailAshley Baron
10:15pm
Memory LaneOld Dominion
10:12pm
GoldDierks Bentley
10:09pm
Put It On RepeatRyan Sims
10:06pm
You Should Probably LeaveChris Stapleton
10:03pm
View Full Playlist