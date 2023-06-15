Nashville notes: Ryan Griffin’s big news + Kip Moore’s “One Heartbeat”

Ryan Griffin has unveiled the title and cover art of his new EP, Phases. The forthcoming set will include several previously released tracks, including his latest single, “Heart to Break,” as well as two unreleased songs. Phases is available for presave now.

Kip Moore‘s dropped a live performance video of “One Heartbeat” with Jillian Jacqueline. The clip was recorded during their recent tour stop in Newcastle.

Miranda Lambert shared a clip of her and Leon Bridges performing their duet, “If You Were Mine,” on the keys. Watch it on Twitter.

