93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Ryan Larkins’ EP + Hailey Whitters’ new merch

October 17, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share

Hit songwriter and rising artist Ryan Larkins has dropped his introductory EP, Meet Ryan Larkins. The five-track set includes Ryan’s upcoming debut single, “King of Country Music,” which highlights some of country’s greatest icons and legends.

Hailey Whitters has rolled out new items in her merch store, including an “I’m in Love” T-shirt that’s named after her new single. Check them out at shop.haileywhitters.com.

Europe’s Country to Country Festival (C2C) has announced its 2024 lineup. Kane BrownBrad Paisley and Old Dominion are set to headline the three-day event, with Carly PearceBrothers OsborneJake OwenLauren AlainaPriscilla BlockDrake Milligan and more joining the performance bill. For the full lineup and ticket information, visit c2c-countrytocountry.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
9:19pm
Falling TooJet Jurgenmeyers
9:16pm
God Gave Me A GirlRussell Dickerson
9:06pm
Hell Of A LifeKylie Frey
9:03pm
Take My NameParmalee
9:01pm
View Full Playlist