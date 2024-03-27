Nashville notes: Ryan Larkins’ “The Painter” + Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina

Rising singer/songwriter Ryan Larkins, who co-wrote Cody Johnson‘s “The Painter,” is releasing his version of Cody’s hit on Friday. You can presave the track now to be the first to hear it when it drops.

Tanya Tucker is teaming up with longtime Nashville staple Nudie’s Honky Tonk to open Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina on May 2. Per a press release, Nudie’s second floor “will transform into a lively cantina-style bar, reflecting the spirit and charisma of Tanya Tucker herself.” “I’m over the moon about Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina,” says Tanya. “It’s been a dream for several years to join the big boys on Broadway and [Nudie’s owners] Bill and Shannon Miller are making it all possible.”

Emily Ann Roberts has dropped the music video for her song “Find Me a Man.” “Most girls have the music they turn to when they’re taking their time getting ready for a night out, and that’s what I wanted to paint a picture of in the music video,” shares Emily.

