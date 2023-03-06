Nashville Notes: Scotty McCreery’s charity effort + Keith Urban’s Vegas debut

Scotty McCreery raised more than $30,000 for the East Texas Food Bank with his headlining Good for Country concert in Lufkin, Texas, on Saturday, March 4. The event amassed a sold-out crowd of 4,500 people.

Keith Urban launched his Las Vegas residency last weekend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets for shows through July 1 are available now via Ticketmaster.

Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams unveiled a music video for their new duet, “The Thing That Wrecks You.”

