Nashville Notes: Scotty McCreery’s charity effort + Keith Urban’s Vegas debut

March 6, 2023 1:54PM EST
Scotty McCreery raised more than $30,000 for the East Texas Food Bank with his headlining Good for Country concert in Lufkin, Texas, on Saturday, March 4. The event amassed a sold-out crowd of 4,500 people. 

Keith Urban launched his Las Vegas residency last weekend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets for shows through July 1 are available now via Ticketmaster.

Tenille Townes and Bryan Adams unveiled a music video for their new duet, “The Thing That Wrecks You.”

