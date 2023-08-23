93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Scotty McCreery’s merch, Phil Vassar + Pam Tillis’ Christmas tour

August 23, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Scotty McCreery is celebrating the release of his new single “Cab In A Solo” with brand new merch items. Check it out at his merch store.

Phil Vassar and Pam Tillis are teaming up for their Holiday And Hits Tour this holiday season. Tickets for the six-date trek go on sale Friday, August 25, at Phil’s website.

The Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth exhibit is now open at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Check out photos of the opening ceremony on Instagram. For tickets and information on Patty’s new exhibit, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

