93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Scotty’s autographed ornaments + Kacey’s Elvis cover

November 30, 2023 5:00PM EST
Share

Scotty McCreery is giving away five limited-edition autographed ornaments. Per Scotty’s post on X, formerly Twitter, “These collector’s items were previously available only to fan club members.” Enter for a chance to win now via the contest link.

Kacey Musgraves performed her cover of Elvis‘ hit song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” on NBC’s Christmas at Graceland. If you missed her performance, check it out on YouTube.

HARDY‘s celebrating Thirsty Thursday on the seventh day of his HARDY-MAS promotion. For one day only, he’s giving fans $10 off a bottle opener with any T-shirt purchased. Grab yours now at HARDY’s merch store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Theres No Place Like Home For The HolidaysGarth Brooks
12:22am
Wine CountryHannah Ellis
12:18am
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
12:15am
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore Ftg Priscilla Block
12:12am
Small Town FamousBowman
12:09am
View Full Playlist