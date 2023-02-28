93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: See Blake on ‘Kimmel’ + Jordan on ‘Live’

February 28, 2023 5:50PM EST
If you missed Blake Shelton‘s appearance Monday night on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you can check it out online

Jon PardiBRELANDChapel HartJackson DeanMegan Moroney and many more are set to play the Long Road Festival August 25-27 at Stanford Hall Leicestershire in England.

Jordan Davis played his new single, “Next Thing You Know,” Tuesday morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan

