Nashville notes: Shania Twain’s new song, Turkey Fry lineup revealed & more

September 19, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Shania Twain is releasing a new song, “Waking Up or Dreaming,” on Friday. 

Jeannie Seely has celebrated her 55th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She was presented with a commemorative plaque during her appearance Saturday night. 

Travis Denning, Tracey Lawrence and Gary Allan will perform at Tracy’s 17th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert on November 22 in Nashville in an effort to provide meals to people who are homeless. Tickets go on sale to the public on September 23. 

