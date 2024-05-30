Nashville notes: Shenandoah’s tour + Mickey Guyton’s “Make It Me”

Mickey Guyton is set to release a new song, “Make It Me,” on June 7. “I wrote #MakeItMe with @tylerhubbard

and @coreycrowder and it’s a bop! It feels like summer, it makes you want to dance, and most of all… it makes me think of my husband,” Mickey shares on Instagram alongside a snippet of the track. “Make It Me” is available for presave now.

Country group Shenandoah has announced their 50-city Two Dozen Roses Tour. It’ll kick off May 31 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and wrap up in Shipshewana, Indiana, on Nov. 21. “What has happened in the last year and a half with ‘Two Dozen Roses’ has been unbelievable,” shares lead singer Marty Raybon. “To even believe that it’s bigger today than when we first released it in 1989 shows the power of songs that stand the test of time. It’s certainly one of the biggest things going on in our world right now so it only makes sense to call the tour ‘Two Dozen Roses.’” Tickets and a full list of dates can be found at shenandoahband.com.

Sam Williams will drop a new track, “American Actress,” on Friday. You can hear a snippet of it on Sam’s Instagram and presave it now to get it as soon as it arrives.

