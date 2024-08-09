93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Sugarland’s new EP + Drake White’s “Faith”

August 9, 2024 5:15PM EDT
Sugarland‘s four-track EP, There Goes the Neighborhood, has arrived. “For this EP, we decided to reach out to some of the best songwriters in Nashville and ask them to send us their best songs,” Sugarland’s Kristian Bush shares. The duo’s Jennifer Nettles adds, “In a world that is increasingly becoming more digitally fabricated and fractured, it’s nice to play with the timeless wisdom of how ‘newer doesn’t always mean better’ throughout the new EP, and it’s always exciting to celebrate some new Sugarland music!” 

Drake White has announced his new album, Low Country High Road. Arriving Sept. 20, the 13-track set will include “Faith,” which dropped alongside Drake’s announcement on Friday. You can preorder and presave Low Country High Road now.

Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel were on HSN sharing recipes and talking about their forthcoming cookbook, Good Lookin’ Cookin’. If you missed it, you can watch the whole thing now on HSN‘s Facebook. Good Lookin’ Cookin’ hit shelves Sept. 17 and can be preordered now.

